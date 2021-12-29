Dr. Edwin Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Chang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Skagit Valley Hospital.
Skagit Regional Clinics - Mount Vernon1400 E Kincaid St, Mount Vernon, WA 98274 Directions (360) 428-2550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Skagit Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have had multiple appointments and a surgical procedure done by Dr Chang and I have only good things to say about him. He or someone who works with him always answers my questions very quickly. I have healed well and my scars are very fine! 10/10 would recommend him to friends and family.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1700908019
- Univ Of Mi Hosps & Hlth Ctrs, Plastic Surgery
- University of Michigan Medical Center University Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Johns Hopkins University
