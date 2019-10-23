Overview

Dr. Edwin Carmouche, MD is a Pulmonologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Carmouche works at Edwin Carmouche in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.