Dr. Camiel Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwin Camiel Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edwin Camiel Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Camiel Jr works at
Locations
Rehab. After Work1420 Walnut St Ste 500, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 546-2200
Life Counseling Services801 Old York Rd Ste 310, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (610) 644-6464
Rehab After Work491 John Young Way Ste 300, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 644-6464
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Good things come to those who wait! Sometimes you may have to wait a bit longer, but his experience and service are well worth it!
About Dr. Edwin Camiel Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1013087170
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
