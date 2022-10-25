Overview

Dr. Edwin Cadet, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Cadet works at Raleigh Orthopedic Clinic in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Garner, NC and Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.