Dr. Edwin Cadet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edwin Cadet, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Cadet works at
Locations
Raleigh Orthopaedic Therapy Services3001 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 781-5600
Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic - Garner Office1325 Timber Dr E, Garner, NC 27529 Directions (919) 781-5600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic - North Raleigh Office10880 Durant Rd Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 781-5600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic- Cary Office222 Ashville Ave Ste 20, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 863-6808Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cadet?
Dr. Cadet repaired a broken kneecap years ago. Recently he replaced my shoulder. He is a miracle worker very personable too!
About Dr. Edwin Cadet, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184887291
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- Brown Medical School
- Brown Univ
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cadet works at
Dr. Cadet speaks Spanish.
