Dr. Edwin Ballelos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edwin Ballelos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Ballelos works at
Locations
-
1
The Nemours Foundation A Florida Not-fo651 N Alafaya Trl, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 273-4132
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edwin Ballelos, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1184679151
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ballelos accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ballelos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
