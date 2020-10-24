See All Family Doctors in Aurora, CO
Overview

Dr. Edwin Baca, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.

Dr. Baca works at Onpoint Internal Medicine @ Harvard Park in Aurora, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Onpoint Internal Medicine @ Harvard Park
    24300 E Smoky Hill Rd Unit 120, Aurora, CO 80016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 330-0410
  2. 2
    Onpoint Urgent Care - Dry Creek
    10120 E Dry Creek Rd Ste 101, Englewood, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 738-1122

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Sinusitis
HIV Screening
Diarrhea
Acute Sinusitis
HIV Screening
Diarrhea

Treatment frequency



Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 24, 2020
    Great caring sincerely concerned doctor and staff ! Michelle took the time off her lunch to talk to me and explain everything that was going on ! The only health care provider I would ever recommend for my family and friends !
    Jeremy Foote — Oct 24, 2020
    About Dr. Edwin Baca, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902025935
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edwin Baca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Baca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

