Dr. Amirata has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwin Amirata, MD
Overview
Dr. Edwin Amirata, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They completed their residency with UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)
Dr. Amirata works at
Locations
Amirata Surgical Associates5 Franklin Ave Ste 406, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 759-4499
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Just had a groin hernia surgery with Dr Amirata. He can highly recommended by two other coworkers and I couldn’t be happier. After being in pain for a long time I’m finally getting back to a normal life.
About Dr. Edwin Amirata, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)
- UMDNJ Newark Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amirata accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amirata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amirata has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amirata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Amirata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amirata.
