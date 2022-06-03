See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Edward Zawadzki, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Zawadzki, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Zawadzki works at Lighthouse Health Group in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Lighthouse Health Group
    4600 Military Trl Ste 103, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 249-7400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Independent Forensic Evaluation
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Independent Forensic Evaluation
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD

Independent Forensic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 03, 2022
    Highly recommend.
    John Michael Reed — Jun 03, 2022
    About Dr. Edward Zawadzki, MD

    Forensic Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    18 years of experience
    English
    1346467305
    Medical Education
    New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Anatomic Pathology, Forensic Pathology and Forensic Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Zawadzki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zawadzki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zawadzki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zawadzki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zawadzki works at Lighthouse Health Group in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Zawadzki’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zawadzki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zawadzki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zawadzki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zawadzki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

