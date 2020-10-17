See All Dermatologists in Londonderry, NH
Dr. Edward Zabawski Jr, DO

Dermatology
4 (28)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward Zabawski Jr, DO is a Dermatologist in Londonderry, NH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.

Dr. Zabawski Jr works at Dermatology and Skin Health in Londonderry, NH with other offices in Weatherford, TX and Hurst, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Derry Dermatology PLLC
    1C Commons Dr Unit 16, Londonderry, NH 03053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 965-3551
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Skin MD PA
    750 Eureka St Ste A, Weatherford, TX 76086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 550-6073
  3. 3
    Skin MD PA
    804 Northeast Mall Blvd, Hurst, TX 76053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 595-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Elliot Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Edward Zabawski Jr, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386614733
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zabawski Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zabawski Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zabawski Jr has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zabawski Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Zabawski Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zabawski Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zabawski Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zabawski Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

