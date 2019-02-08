See All Urologists in Murrieta, CA
Dr. Edward Yun, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Edward Yun, MD

Urology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Edward Yun, MD is an Urology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center, Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center, Rancho Springs Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Yun works at Tri Valley Medical Group in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA, Corona, CA and Wildomar, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Hesitancy and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    The Urology Center of Southern California
    28078 Baxter Rd Ste 314, Murrieta, CA 92563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 827-7383
  2. 2
    The Urology Center of Southern California
    3975 Jackson St Ste 308, Riverside, CA 92503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 687-3927
  3. 3
    The Urology Center of Southern California
    1820 Fullerton Ave, Corona, CA 92881 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 735-2700
  4. 4
    The Urology Center of Southern California
    36243 Inland Valley Dr, Wildomar, CA 92595 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 677-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center
  • Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
  • Rancho Springs Medical Center
  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Hesitancy
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Hesitancy
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yun?

    Feb 08, 2019
    Dr. Yun took great care of my grandma he has a great personality and you can tell he loves his job!!! he is truly an amazing doctor.Keep up the great work !
    Evelyn Martinez in corona , CA — Feb 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Yun, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edward Yun, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yun to family and friends

    Dr. Yun's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yun

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edward Yun, MD.

    About Dr. Edward Yun, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295753960
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of California
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Yun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yun has seen patients for Urinary Hesitancy and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Edward Yun, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.