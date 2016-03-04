Dr. Edward Yousif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yousif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Yousif, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Yousif, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Yousif works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Associates26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 510, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 406-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yousif?
I have been a patient of Dr. Yousif for many years, he is is an excellent doctor and very caring. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Edward Yousif, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1336124767
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yousif has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yousif accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yousif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yousif works at
Dr. Yousif has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Anemia and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yousif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yousif speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Yousif. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yousif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yousif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yousif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.