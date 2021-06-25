Overview

Dr. Edward Yatco, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Yatco works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Bariatric Surgery at Lenox Hill in Ridgewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.