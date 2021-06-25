Dr. Edward Yatco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yatco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Yatco, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Yatco, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Locations
VMG Bariatric947 Linwood Ave Ste 2W, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 251-3480
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazing doctor very knowledgeable , give me a lot confidence , I’m extremely happy to be his patient. My surgery was went very well .
About Dr. Edward Yatco, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, NY - Surgery
- Ny Medical College, General Surgery
- St.Vincents Hospital-Manhattan
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Colgate University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yatco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yatco accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yatco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yatco speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yatco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yatco.
