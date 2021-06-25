See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Edward Yatco, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Edward Yatco, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Edward Yatco, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Yatco works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Bariatric Surgery at Lenox Hill in Ridgewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    VMG Bariatric
    947 Linwood Ave Ste 2W, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 251-3480

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Duodenal Switch and SIPS Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Tract Tumors Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Morbid Obesity Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yatco?

    Jun 25, 2021
    He is an amazing doctor very knowledgeable , give me a lot confidence , I’m extremely happy to be his patient. My surgery was went very well .
    Iva Corsini — Jun 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Yatco, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edward Yatco, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yatco to family and friends

    Dr. Yatco's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yatco

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edward Yatco, MD.

    About Dr. Edward Yatco, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720072036
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, NY - Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ny Medical College, General Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • St.Vincents Hospital-Manhattan
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Colgate University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Yatco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yatco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yatco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yatco accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Yatco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yatco works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Bariatric Surgery at Lenox Hill in Ridgewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Yatco’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yatco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yatco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yatco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yatco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Edward Yatco, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.