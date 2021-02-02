Overview

Dr. Edward Xavier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Xavier works at Digestive Specialists P.A. in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.