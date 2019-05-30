Dr. Edward Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Wu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kaneohe, HI.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 46-001 Kamehameha Hwy Ste 313, Kaneohe, HI 96744 Directions (808) 235-8546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wu is a very understanding doctor and listens to his patients. He is supportive and will try to help you as much as he can. Recommended.
About Dr. Edward Wu, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1265598718
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
