Dr. Edward Wolin, MD
Dr. Edward Wolin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and Montefiore Medical Center.
The Ruttenberg Treatment Center1470 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 12:00pm
Excellent doctor, very personable. Dr Wolin is the top NET oncologist in the US. Treats NET exclusively, and conducts NET research and clinical trials in addition to seeing patients. Answers questions clearly, is proactive re: scans/bloodwork and treatments, and is optimistic re: survival rate. Great bedside manner, cheerful, approachable, and has an excellent team who answer questions promptly.
- Medical Oncology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- Standford U Hosp
- Stanford U Hosp
- Stanford U Hosp
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Montefiore Medical Center
