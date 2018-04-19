Dr. Edward Wojtys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wojtys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Wojtys, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Wojtys, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Wojtys works at
Locations
Michigan Medicine24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr Ste 1000 Lbby A, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 930-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wojtys was excellent as he spent plenty of time answering all my questions. He recommended alternatives to delay knee replacement, as well as the strong recommendation to loose weight. I appreciated his direct honesty. He explained that for every 10 pounds I lost, it would reduce 60 lbs of pressure on my knee. The synovial fluid replacement injections worked well. Thank you. His PA, Kelsey Johnson is awesome also.
About Dr. Edward Wojtys, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1366539371
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wojtys has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wojtys accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wojtys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wojtys works at
Dr. Wojtys has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wojtys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wojtys. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wojtys.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wojtys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wojtys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.