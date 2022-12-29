Dr. Edward Wingfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wingfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Wingfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Wingfield, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Wingfield works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hamilton Office2073 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 323-0509Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
The Heart Center at Hamilton1262b Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 323-0506Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Lawrenceville Office3100 Princeton 3 Fl Ste Pike Bldg 4, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 323-0603Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wingfield?
I had a stress tests and other tests for my heart. Dr Winfield said everything looked good. He is very patient and explained all the tests well. I highly recommend Dr Winfield.
About Dr. Edward Wingfield, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1164606034
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital|New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell
- New York Presbyterian Hospital (Cornell Campus)
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wingfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wingfield using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wingfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wingfield works at
Dr. Wingfield has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wingfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Wingfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wingfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wingfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wingfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.