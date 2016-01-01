Dr. Edward Wikoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wikoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Wikoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Wikoff, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.
Dr. Wikoff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Einstein Practice Plan, Inc60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-6000
-
2
Sacred Heart Hospital421 Chew St, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (215) 663-6856
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wikoff?
About Dr. Edward Wikoff, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1396788105
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Reading Hosp Med Ctr
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wikoff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wikoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wikoff works at
Dr. Wikoff has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wikoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wikoff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wikoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wikoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wikoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.