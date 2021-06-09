Dr. Edward Whitesides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitesides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Whitesides, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Whitesides, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Cape Fear Valley - Bladen County Hospital and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Urology Associates of Southeastern North Carolina - Wilmingt1905 Glen Meade Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 507-2839
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Whitesides is an excellent doctor, on my first visit with him he never once rushed the visit and spent good quality time with me. He explained everything in great detail and I left knowing I had just seen the perfect doctor for me.
About Dr. Edward Whitesides, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1033104344
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Cape Fear Valley - Bladen County Hospital
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitesides has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitesides accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitesides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitesides has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitesides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Whitesides speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitesides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitesides.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitesides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitesides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.