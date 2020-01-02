Overview

Dr. Edward White, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. White works at The Urology Group of Central Nj in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.