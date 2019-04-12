Overview

Dr. Edward White, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. White works at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT with other offices in Enfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.