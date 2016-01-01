See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Savannah, GA
Dr. Edward Whelan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Edward Whelan, MD

Hip & Knee Orthopedics
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Edward Whelan, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Memorial Health University Medical Center and Optim Medical Center -Tattnall.

Dr. Whelan works at Optim Orthopedics in Savannah, GA with other offices in Reidsville, GA, Statesboro, GA and Dublin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Hip Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeastern Orthopedic Center
    210 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 644-5300
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Optim Medical Center-Tattnall
    247a S Main St, Reidsville, GA 30453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 557-8990
  3. 3
    Optim Orthopedics
    16915 Highway 67 # A, Statesboro, GA 30458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 681-2500
  4. 4
    Optim Orthopedics-Dublin
    230 Industrial Blvd # 7, Dublin, GA 31021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Georgia Regional Medical Center
  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • Optim Medical Center -Tattnall

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Hip Replacement
Total Hip Replacement
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Hip Replacement
Total Hip Replacement

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Whelan?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Whelan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edward Whelan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Whelan to family and friends

    Dr. Whelan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Whelan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edward Whelan, MD.

    About Dr. Edward Whelan, MD

    Specialties
    • Hip & Knee Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760455737
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Whelan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whelan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whelan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whelan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whelan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Hip Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whelan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Whelan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whelan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whelan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whelan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Edward Whelan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.