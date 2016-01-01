Overview

Dr. Edward Whelan, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Memorial Health University Medical Center and Optim Medical Center -Tattnall.



Dr. Whelan works at Optim Orthopedics in Savannah, GA with other offices in Reidsville, GA, Statesboro, GA and Dublin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Hip Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.