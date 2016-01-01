Dr. Edward Wheeler, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Wheeler, DMD
Overview
Dr. Edward Wheeler, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Dentistry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ummc School Of Dentistry and is affiliated with Singing River Gulfport.
Dr. Wheeler works at
Locations
Wheeler Family Dentistry14120 Dedeaux Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 265-5460
Hospital Affiliations
- Singing River Gulfport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Wheeler, DMD
- Dentistry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1477987287
Education & Certifications
- Ummc School Of Dentistry
Dr. Wheeler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wheeler works at
Dr. Wheeler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.
