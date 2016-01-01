Overview

Dr. Edward Wheeler, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Dentistry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ummc School Of Dentistry and is affiliated with Singing River Gulfport.



Dr. Wheeler works at Wheeler Family Dentistry in Gulfport, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.