Dr. Edward Westrick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey - Osteopathic Med Stratford and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.



Dr. Westrick works at Oak Street Health Branch Ave in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.