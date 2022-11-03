Dr. Washabaugh III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Washabaugh III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Washabaugh III, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Forest Health Medical Center, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Washabaugh III works at
Locations
-
1
Main Office135 S Prospect St, Ypsilanti, MI 48198 Directions (734) 547-4860
-
2
Community Home Care Subunit770 Riverside Ave, Adrian, MI 49221 Directions (517) 920-4453
-
3
St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea775 S Main St, Chelsea, MI 48118 Directions (734) 547-4860
Hospital Affiliations
- Forest Health Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Washabaugh III?
The Dr. took time to listen to me and explained the cause of my pain and recommended what I could do with therapy and on my owe.
About Dr. Edward Washabaugh III, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1952409344
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Washabaugh III accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Washabaugh III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Washabaugh III works at
Dr. Washabaugh III has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Washabaugh III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Washabaugh III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washabaugh III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Washabaugh III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Washabaugh III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.