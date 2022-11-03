See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Ypsilanti, MI
Dr. Edward Washabaugh III, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (66)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Washabaugh III, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Forest Health Medical Center, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Washabaugh III works at Michigan Pain Specialists in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Adrian, MI and Chelsea, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office
    135 S Prospect St, Ypsilanti, MI 48198 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 547-4860
  2. 2
    Community Home Care Subunit
    770 Riverside Ave, Adrian, MI 49221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 920-4453
  3. 3
    St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
    775 S Main St, Chelsea, MI 48118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 547-4860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Forest Health Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edward Washabaugh III, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952409344
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Washabaugh III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Washabaugh III has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Washabaugh III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Washabaugh III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washabaugh III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Washabaugh III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Washabaugh III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

