Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
-
1
Bridgeport Family Medical Center S.c.3201 S Wallace St, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (312) 326-3200
-
2
Saint Anthony Hospital2875 W 19th St, Chicago, IL 60623 Directions (312) 326-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
I came across Dr. Edward Wang searching for an USCIS approved doctor around my neighborhood so I could get my medical exam for the Immigration office. Dr. Wang is a wonderful doctor, very professional, responsible and genuinely kind with his patients. I highly recommend him to anyone!! Also, the entire stuff was very friendly and professional. It’s easy to make an appointment and it’s almost no waiting time. I got my results within 3 business days at a very reasonable price. I couldn’t be more happy with the service I got and the overall experience. So THANK YOU again for everything, Dr. Wang!
About Dr. Edward Wang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Chinese
- 1982806279
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.