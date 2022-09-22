Dr. Edward Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Wang, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Northbay Medical Center.
Locations
Physicians Medical Group of San Jose175 N Jackson Ave Ste 206, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (669) 309-1030
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Northbay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
He listened carefully and answered all my questions, helped me get the tests I need. Glad I got to see Dr. Wang!
About Dr. Edward Wang, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1972558666
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Bladder Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Mandarin.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.