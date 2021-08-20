Dr. Edward Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Walker, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Walker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Walker works at
Locations
E. Earl Walker M.d. PC2415 Helton Dr Ste B, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 766-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- North Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very efficient and great with his patents. I have used him numerous times.
About Dr. Edward Walker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1760457717
Education & Certifications
- University Ala
- Bapt Med Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Acute Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
