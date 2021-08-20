Overview

Dr. Edward Walker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Walker works at E Earl Walker MD PC in Florence, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.