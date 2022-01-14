See All Hematologists in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Edward Wagner, MD

Hematology
3.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Wagner, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Wagner works at MCMG - Laguna Hills Health Center in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MCMG - Laguna Hills Health Center
    24411 Health Center Dr Ste 510, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 499-4540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Monarch Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 14, 2022
    Doctor Wagner is my treating my wife for cancer. When we first went to his office we did not have a clue on how to deal the issues that was thrown in our lap. The doctor and all of his staff were so helpful and got us through the first steps. Even after a year of treatment, the staff is still helpful when we need help. We are very thankful for all the help from everyone at Dr. Wagners office.
    Mr. Yee — Jan 14, 2022
    About Dr. Edward Wagner, MD

    Hematology
    • Hematology
    Hematology
    27 years of experience
    • 27 years of experience
    27 years of experience
    English
    • English
    English
    1487799474
    • 1487799474
    1487799474
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California-Irvine Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California Riverside
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wagner works at MCMG - Laguna Hills Health Center in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wagner’s profile.

    Dr. Wagner has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

