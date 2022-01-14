Overview

Dr. Edward Wagner, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Wagner works at MCMG - Laguna Hills Health Center in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.