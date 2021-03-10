Overview

Dr. Edward Wade, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.



Dr. Wade works at Pasadena Eye Center in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.