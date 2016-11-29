Dr. Edward Vresilovic Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vresilovic Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Vresilovic Jr, MD
Dr. Edward Vresilovic Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center.
Orthopaedic Specialist of Central PA1160 Manheim Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 735-1972
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
1997 Spinal fushion at HUP....great response....great Dr....Great person...very happy with results..Car accident 2006-Dr, Bustillo did reconstuctive surgery in 2008 great,,,yep...2 years 2 find a Dr. to fix it after seeing 7-8 Dr's thanks to Dr. Vresilovic.....needed another fushion because of accident Dr. V did it at Hershey...Great results again....2 of the best Doctors ever. Joe
About Dr. Edward Vresilovic Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Vresilovic Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vresilovic Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vresilovic Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vresilovic Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vresilovic Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vresilovic Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vresilovic Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.