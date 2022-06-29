Dr. Edward Von Der Schmidt III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Von Der Schmidt III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Von Der Schmidt III, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Von Der Schmidt III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Von Der Schmidt III works at
Locations
Edward Von Der Schmidt MD LLC330 N Harrison St Ste 4, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-3614
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Life saver with expertise and knowledge but also heart, personal touch and realistic with expectations, while inspiring hope and performing miracles
About Dr. Edward Von Der Schmidt III, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1043302110
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Neurosurgery
