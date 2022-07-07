Overview

Dr. Edward Ventresca, MD is a Pulmonologist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus, Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Ventresca works at Utah Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Niagara Falls, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.