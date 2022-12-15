See All Urologists in Orange, CA
Dr. Edward Uchio, MD

Urology
4.3 (9)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Uchio, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Uchio works at UC Irvine Healthcare Urology in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Biopsy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of California Irvine
    333 City Blvd W Ste 2100, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-6717
  2. 2
    Center for Urological Care
    101 The City Dr S # Paviii, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-7005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Prostate Biopsy
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Cancer
Prostate Biopsy
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Cancer

Treatment frequency



Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Edward Uchio, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
English
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588648570
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ntl Canc Institute
    Internship
    • University WA
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Board Certifications
Urology
    • Urology
