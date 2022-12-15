Dr. Edward Uchio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uchio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Uchio, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
University of California Irvine333 City Blvd W Ste 2100, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-6717
Center for Urological Care101 The City Dr S # Paviii, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7005
- UCI Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Uchio provided Informa and options to treat my husband’s very aggressive prostate cancer. The first urologist my husband saw, almost was ready to bury my husband given the biopsy report. My first words to my husband after Wendy that urologist was, we need to see someone else. That’s when I looked in uci website and found Dr. Uchio. We are so happy we went to see him. He has given great advice and direction for treatment. We are very thankful for his wealth of knowledge and skill.
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Ntl Canc Institute
- University WA
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Urology
Dr. Uchio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uchio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uchio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Uchio works at
Dr. Uchio has seen patients for Prostate Biopsy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uchio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Uchio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uchio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uchio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.