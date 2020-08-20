Dr. Treadwell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Treadwell, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Treadwell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Treadwell works at
Locations
Vidant Radiosurgery600 Moye Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 744-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I wish I had not stopped going to you and is still trying to come back I found out that my troubles were from Dehydration You are the best Doctor that l’ve met and I hope to see you in the future
About Dr. Edward Treadwell, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1003899105
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Treadwell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Treadwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Treadwell has seen patients for Raynaud's Disease, Arthritis and Polymyositis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Treadwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Treadwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treadwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treadwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treadwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.