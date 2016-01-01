See All Dermatologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Edward Tobinick, MD

Dermatology
2 (8)
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward Tobinick, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.

Dr. Tobinick works at Institute Of Neurological Recovery in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute Of Neurological Recovery
    1877 S Federal Hwy Ste 110, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 353-3970
  2. 2
    Edward Tobinick MD
    100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 205, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 824-6191

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Malaise and Fatigue
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Malaise and Fatigue

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
About Dr. Edward Tobinick, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1215016746
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tobinick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tobinick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobinick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobinick.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobinick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobinick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

