Dr. Edward Tobey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Tobey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Tobey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.
Dr. Tobey works at
Locations
-
1
Collom Carney Behavrl Medcn Ctr1902 GALLERIA OAKS DR, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tobey?
Dr. Tobey was a literal life-saver for me. I appreciate his knowledge and communication skills - he helps me understand. His genuine interest in me when he sees me is evident. Everyone in his office just complete the puzzle - they are all great. I would definitely recommend Dr. Tobey for psychiatric care.
About Dr. Edward Tobey, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1306846712
Education & Certifications
- Letterman Army Medical Center - Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
- U Kansas Sch Med
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Northeastern State University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tobey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tobey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tobey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tobey works at
Dr. Tobey has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tobey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.