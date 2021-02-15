Overview

Dr. Edward Tieng, MD is an Urology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tieng works at Urology Specialists Of East Tennessee in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Alcoa, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Stones and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.