Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Thomas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Kent Cardiology Assoc. Inc.390 Toll Gate Rd Ste 202, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 739-7210
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Thomas for years and am more than pleased with him and his staff. They are professional but human enough to keep me calm when I need answers. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing a cardiologist.
About Dr. Edward Thomas, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1154327245
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology

