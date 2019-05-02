Overview

Dr. Edward Terrien, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Burlington, VT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Copley Hospital, Northwestern Medical Center and University Of Vermont Medical Center.



Dr. Terrien works at Cardiology - Main Campus in South Burlington, VT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.