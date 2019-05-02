Dr. Terrien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Terrien, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edward Terrien, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Burlington, VT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Copley Hospital, Northwestern Medical Center and University Of Vermont Medical Center.
Cardiology - Main Campus62 Tilley Dr Fl 1, South Burlington, VT 05403 Directions (802) 847-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Copley Hospital
- Northwestern Medical Center
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
The best doctor ever!!!! Very professional and knowledgeable!
About Dr. Edward Terrien, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Duke University Med Center
- University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
Dr. Terrien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terrien has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terrien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Terrien. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terrien.
