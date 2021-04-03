Overview

Dr. Edward Telfer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Osf Saint Clare Medical Center, Rochelle Community Hospital and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Telfer works at Cardiovascular Institute At Osf LLC in Rockford, IL with other offices in Sycamore, IL and Mendota, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.