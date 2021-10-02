See All Pain Medicine Doctors in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Edward Tavel Jr, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (43)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Tavel Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Roper Hospital and Trident Medical Center.

Dr. Tavel Jr works at Pain Specialists of Charleston in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Beaufort, SC and Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Specialists of Charleston
    2695 Elms Plantation Blvd Ste A, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 818-1181
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Pain Specialists of Beaufort
    135 SEA ISLAND PKWY, Beaufort, SC 29907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 473-6666
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    Pain Specialists of Columbia
    15 MONCKTON BLVD, Columbia, SC 29206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 252-4900
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Roper Hospital
  • Trident Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Carolina Care Plan
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    About Dr. Edward Tavel Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508833468
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill,
    Internship
    • Roanoke Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Tavel Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tavel Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tavel Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tavel Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tavel Jr has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tavel Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Tavel Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tavel Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tavel Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tavel Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

