Overview

Dr. Edward Tavel Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Roper Hospital and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Tavel Jr works at Pain Specialists of Charleston in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Beaufort, SC and Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.