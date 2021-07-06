Dr. Edward Tanner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Tanner, MD
Dr. Edward Tanner, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Maggie Daley Center for Women's Cancer Care250 E Superior St Ste 4-420, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (866) 587-4322
Johns Hopkins Outpatient Center601 N Caroline St # 66, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (443) 997-0400
Johns Hopkins Gynecologic Oncology at Greenspring Station10755 Falls Rd Ste 420, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (443) 997-0400
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Tanner and his team were absolutely outstanding. He was open, honest and listened to all of my concerns. He made me feel extraordinarily safe and I was never afraid. He and his team performed a full hysterotomy removing my uterus, cervix, fallopian tubes, and ovaries plus he took out lymph nodes. I had the robotic minimal evasive surgery. It was unbelievable, I had no pain afterwards and the care I received was not only outstanding but filled with kindness and concern. I cannot say enough about Dr. Tanner, his team and Northwestern Hospital.
About Dr. Edward Tanner, MD
- Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1013059781
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Davidson College
