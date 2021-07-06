See All Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Edward Tanner, MD

Oncology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Tanner, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Tanner works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Baltimore, MD and Lutherville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maggie Daley Center for Women's Cancer Care
    250 E Superior St Ste 4-420, Chicago, IL 60611
  2. 2
    Johns Hopkins Outpatient Center
    601 N Caroline St # 66, Baltimore, MD 21287
  3. 3
    Johns Hopkins Gynecologic Oncology at Greenspring Station
    10755 Falls Rd Ste 420, Lutherville, MD 21093

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Epithelial Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 06, 2021
    Dr. Tanner and his team were absolutely outstanding. He was open, honest and listened to all of my concerns. He made me feel extraordinarily safe and I was never afraid. He and his team performed a full hysterotomy removing my uterus, cervix, fallopian tubes, and ovaries plus he took out lymph nodes. I had the robotic minimal evasive surgery. It was unbelievable, I had no pain afterwards and the care I received was not only outstanding but filled with kindness and concern. I cannot say enough about Dr. Tanner, his team and Northwestern Hospital.
    Linda Nielsen-Haynes — Jul 06, 2021
    About Dr. Edward Tanner, MD

    Specialties
    Oncology
    Years of Experience
    19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1013059781
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    Davidson College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Tanner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Tanner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Tanner has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

