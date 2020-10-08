Dr. Edward Tackey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tackey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Tackey, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Tackey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Sci & Tech Sch Med Sci and is affiliated with Union Hospital Of Cecil County.
Dr. Tackey works at
Locations
Primary Care Associates PC1930 BRAEBURN CIR, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 772-3707Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Union Neurology137 W High St Ste 2A, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 398-2436
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tackey was very professional and he explained everything that my body was going through with all the pain ,that I was going through and he made a lot of suggestions on what it could be and he did all observations and blood test and I just appreciate him so much. I am really sad that he is leaving . Thank you
About Dr. Edward Tackey, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Sci & Tech Sch Med Sci
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tackey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tackey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tackey has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tackey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Tackey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tackey.
