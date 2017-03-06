Dr. Edward Szteinbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szteinbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Szteinbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Szteinbaum, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota.
Locations
Edward Szteinbaum MD LLC330 N Harrison St Ste 1, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 921-3666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Szteinbaum for years. I have anxiety/depression. I wouldn't go to any other doctor. He is outstanding! He actually listens to what I am saying,and talks with me about my issues that I am having and helps me figure out a way so I don't feel like that (or think negatively). He gives me positive reinforcement, which I really need at times. He is a great doctor. I would definitely recommend him to anyone. The staff is okay, they could be nicer.
About Dr. Edward Szteinbaum, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szteinbaum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szteinbaum accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szteinbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szteinbaum speaks Spanish.
