Overview

Dr. Edward Sze, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Mid Coast Hospital and Southern Maine Health Care.



Dr. Sze works at Maine Medical Partners MaineHealth Cardiology in Scarborough, ME with other offices in Waterville, ME and Biddeford, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Third Degree Heart Block, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.