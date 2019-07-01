See All Plastic Surgeons in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Edward Szachowicz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Edward Szachowicz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Edward Szachowicz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Illinois, College of Medicine - M.D..

Dr. Szachowicz works at FACIAL PLASTIC SURGERY in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Eric Moore, MD
Dr. Eric Moore, MD
10 (34)
View Profile
Dr. Basel Sharaf, MD
Dr. Basel Sharaf, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Facial Plastic Surgery
    4999 France Ave S Ste 210, Minneapolis, MN 55410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 835-5665

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Chronic Sinusitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Szachowicz?

    Jul 01, 2019
    I had a very positive experience with Dr. Szachowitz and would recommend him to others. Please see review completed by KB, June 2019
    KB in St. Paul, MN — Jul 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Szachowicz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edward Szachowicz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Szachowicz to family and friends

    Dr. Szachowicz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Szachowicz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edward Szachowicz, MD.

    About Dr. Edward Szachowicz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851518674
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ MN
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • General Practice - University of Minnesota, Department of Otolaryngology
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois, College of Medicine - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois - Bachelor of Arts
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Szachowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szachowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Szachowicz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Szachowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Szachowicz works at FACIAL PLASTIC SURGERY in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Szachowicz’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Szachowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szachowicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szachowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szachowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Edward Szachowicz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.