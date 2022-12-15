Overview

Dr. Edward Szabo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND



Dr. Szabo works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.