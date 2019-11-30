Dr. Edward Szabo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szabo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Szabo, MD
Dr. Edward Szabo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Excela Health532 W Pittsburgh St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 830-6648
UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute, Latrobe, PA5832 State Route 981, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 537-5034
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Indiana Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
He is Very Kind. I feel that he takes his time to explain. Makes sure I understand or if there are questions. Shares experiences and asks what I’ve been up to. He’s concerned about the patient’s overall health. Will test thoroughly before medication are given. He appreciates that he’s chosen as the the patient’s doctor and thanks me for trusting him.
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Montefiore Hospital University Pittsburgh
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Szabo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szabo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szabo has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Cardiomyopathy and Hypertrophic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szabo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Szabo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szabo.
