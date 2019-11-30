Overview

Dr. Edward Szabo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Indiana Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Szabo works at Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Latrobe, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Cardiomyopathy and Hypertrophic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.