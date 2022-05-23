Overview

Dr. Edward Sung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Sung works at Wheaton Eye Clinic in Wheaton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.